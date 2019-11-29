NRC petitioner complains against Prateek Hajela

Prateek Hajela Prateek Hajela

The NGO Assam Public Works, the original petitioner in the NRC preparation case in Supreme Court, on Thursday wrote to the CBI to lodge a complaint against former NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, alleging financial irregularity.

The NGO has alleged that there was “huge corruption” in the NRC office’s functioning under Hajela and cited six points, including alleged appointment of Hajela’s advisers and irregularities in purchase of laptops and generators.

The complaint alleges Hajela “did not allow statutory audit of the NRC because a huge financial irregularity has been committed by him”.

On his last day as NRC state coordinator on November 11, Hajela had told The Indian Express, “All expenditure and sanctions are as per due process. Audit has already happened for 70 per cent of work.”

Asked about the complaint, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is a 16-point CAG inspection report on alleged financial irregularities in NRC’s functioning and the government will make it public soon. He said the state government had not acted upon it when the NRC was going on, but now since the final NRC is out, the matter will be made public.

