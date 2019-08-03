Assam NRC: Govt in contempt of court, will write to SC, says Congress

A day after Assam government presented before the Assembly district-wise data regarding exclusion from draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in July last year, the state Congress said it would write to Supreme Court — which monitors the NRC update process — that step was in contempt of the apex court.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said, “I will write to the Supreme Court to draw their attention that the state government has committed contempt by sharing the data in the Assembly. If you refer to the SC judgment dated September 19, you will see the court had categorically asked for such data to be not shared because of its sensitive nature.”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a press conference in Guwahati, “The NRC should happen all over India. Our country is not a dharamshala, that anyone can come from anywhere and stay. The BJP wants NRC to happen across the country. After properly thinking, the state government has put forward what it had to say, and I would not want to say anything more on that.”

On August 16 last year, the SC had asked Prateek Hajela “to file in Court, in a sealed cover, the percentage of the population in each district (district-wise) who have been left out of the final draft NRC”.

Hajela is the state coordinator of the NRC. He has been censured against speaking to the media by the SC.

Presenting the data on Thursday, the Assam government claimed that in districts bordering Bangladesh, the exclusion percentage was lower while in other districts it was comparatively high.