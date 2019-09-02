Assam NRC: Govt acting on Supreme Court directives, says MEA

In response to certain reports in the foreign media regarding the NRC is Assam, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has emphasised that it was “not an executive-driven process” and was monitored by the Supreme Court.

The ministry issued a statement on Sunday, saying that updating the NRC is a “statutory, transparent, legal process mandated” by the apex court. It stressed that “the government is acting in accordance with the directives issued by the court”.

“NRC is a fair process based on scientific methods. Inclusion in the NRC…is based on ‘application’ rather than ‘house to house enumeration’. It means that any person in Assam could have sought to be included in the list on the basis of having documentation to prove lineage from an entitled person, i.e. a person who was a resident of Assam as on March 24, 1971,” it added.

Calling it a “non-discriminatory process, which leaves no room for bias and injustice”, the ministry said that “as can be seen from the application form for data entry in NRC, there was no column in the application asking for the religion of the applicant”.

The statement said “there have been commentaries in sections of the foreign media about aspects of the final NRC which are incorrect”.

“Exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam. For those who are not in the final list will not be detained and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they have exhausted all the remedies available under the law,” the ministry said.

The government will “even assist in providing directions on how to deal with such appeals”, the ministry stated.

Officials and senior government sources had told The Indian Express that though India’s official position is Bangladesh should not worry about it, they are keeping a “close watch” on the development.