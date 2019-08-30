NRC Countdown: Refugees who came to Cachar after Partition seek closure

Sealing the fate of over 40 lakh people, the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) — a list of certified Indian citizens in Assam — will be published on Saturday (August 31), four years after its implementation began. On Thursday, the Assam police said the government has ensured adequate safeguards for people, whose name may not appear in the final NRC.

Security measures have been stepped up across the state and Section 144 crPC has been imposed in several areas to maintain peace and public order during publication of the list. The police also appealed to the people not to believe in rumours by some elements trying to create confusion in the society.

The NRC sets the cut-off date to be a legal Indian citizen as March 24, 1971 — a date formalised by the Assam Accord, which was signed by the All Assam Students Union, Assam government and Central government in 1985. To be included in the NRC, one needs to prove with documentary evidence that one or one’s ancestors had entered the country before the cut-off date.