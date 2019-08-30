Assam NRC countdown LIVE updates: Final list to be published tomorrow
Sealing the fate of over 40 lakh people, the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) — a list of certified Indian citizens in Assam — will be published on Saturday (August 31), four years after its implementation began. On Thursday, the Assam police said the government has ensured adequate safeguards for people, whose name may not appear in the final NRC.
Security measures have been stepped up across the state and Section 144 crPC has been imposed in several areas to maintain peace and public order during publication of the list. The police also appealed to the people not to believe in rumours by some elements trying to create confusion in the society.
The NRC sets the cut-off date to be a legal Indian citizen as March 24, 1971 — a date formalised by the Assam Accord, which was signed by the All Assam Students Union, Assam government and Central government in 1985. To be included in the NRC, one needs to prove with documentary evidence that one or one’s ancestors had entered the country before the cut-off date.
Live Blog
Assam police appeal to people not to believe in rumours
The Assam police on Thursday appealed to the people not to believe In rumours by some elements trying to create confusion in the society. They said the government has ensured adequate safeguards for people, whose name may not appear in the final NRC.
Why Assam BJP has been lately anxious and critical of the process to update NRC
The exclusion of considerable number of Bengali Hindus in Cachar district is one of the reasons why the state unit of the BJP has been lately anxious and critical of the process to update NRC. According to the state government data on exclusions from draft NRC, Cachar registered 12.91% exclusion. According to Census 2011, Cachar’s population is 17.37 lakh, with 59.83% Hindus and over 75% Bengali-speakers.
NRC Countdown: Refugees who came to Cachar after Partition seek closure
On August 5, 1964, Binoda Bihari Ray, then 39 years old, arrived with his wife and two children in Silchar, in Assam’s border district of Cachar, from Ajmiriganj in then East Pakistan’s Sylhet. The Relief Eligibility Certificate issued to him 15 days later says he had “migrated without documents” because of “atrocities by Muslim goondas”.The section in the document detailing the “route followed during migration” says — “Habiganj by boat, Sylhet by train, Sutarkandi by bus, Karimganj on foot, Silchar by train.” The four-page yellow document bears the sign and seal of New Migrants Camp, Cachar, dated August 20, 1964.
Fifty-five years later, one of his daughters, Shilu Dey (46), a resident of Udharbond near Silchar, is anxious whether her name will be in the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be published on Saturday. It was not there in the draft NRC published July last year because Ray’s certificate was not accepted. She had filed her ‘claim’ against the exclusion and she says officials had accepted the certificate this time. Read More
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) — a list of certified Indian citizens in Assam — will be published on Saturday (August 31). Security has been stepped up across the state. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
According to updation rules, a person declared foreigner by a Foreigners Tribunal (DF), a person marked Doubtful Voter (DV) by the local election officials or a person whose case is pending at an FT (PFT) and their descendants who have drawn ‘legacy’ from such persons will be excluded from NRC.
Moreover, for children born after December 3, 2004, it is mandatory that both parents (even the one from whom legacy is not drawn) is not a DF, DV or PFT, for inclusion into the NRC.
At least 3.29 crore people applied for the NRC — on July 30, 2018, the final draft excluded the names of 40.37 applicants. In the months that followed, 36.2 lakh filed claims for inclusion. On June 26, 2019, another draft “Exclusion list” was published with an additional 1.03 lakh names — those who the authorities claimed were erroneously included earlier.
