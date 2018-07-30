NRC final draft: 40 lakh names not included in Assam

No names will be referred to the Foreigners’ Tribunal or would they be taken to the detention centre, Registrar General Sailesh (centre) said. No names will be referred to the Foreigners’ Tribunal or would they be taken to the detention centre, Registrar General Sailesh (centre) said.

Out of the 3.29 crore applications received by the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the names of around 40 lakh people in Assam haven’t been included in the second and final draft. The first draft, released in December last year, had the names of 1.9 crore people.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Registrar General Sailesh Monday said adequate opportunity would be given to those whose names are not included in the final draft. “This is a historic day for India and Assam. The exercise is unparalleled in size. It is a legal process done under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. The process has been completely transparent, fair, objective and meticulously carried out,” he said.

Sailesh said that 2,89,83,677 names have been found eligible for inclusion. He reiterated Union Minister Rajnath Singh’s assurance that the missing names will not be referred to the Foreigners’ Tribunal or would they be taken to the detention centre until they exhaust all forms of appeal.

The process of objections and claims will begin on August 30, he said. “The process for making claims and objections will begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. Adequate and ample scope will be given to people for making objections. No genuine Indian citizen should have any fear,” he said.

On a question whether those left out of the list would be allowed to vote if elections were to be conducted tomorrow, Sailesh said: “Electoral process is handled by a different authority. So far as the NRC is concerned, I assure each and every person to not to have fear and panic.”

Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (North East) MHA, who was also present at the press conference, said that every person whose name was in the first draft but is missing from final draft will be given an individual letter to appeal against her/his non-inclusion.

He also warned those looking to foment trouble. “We are committed to maintaining law and order. We are confident law and order will be maintained at any cost. We have given sufficient assurance to the state government. If anyone creates mischief, they will be strictly dealt with,” Garg said.

The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

