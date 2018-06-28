Assam: NRC final draft delayed, next date only after SC hearing on July 2

At an NRC Seva Kendra in Guwahati. (File/Express Photo by: Dasarath Deka) At an NRC Seva Kendra in Guwahati. (File/Express Photo by: Dasarath Deka)

The final draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be published on June 30, as was scheduled, and the next date will be finalised only after a Supreme Court hearing on July 2, a senior official confirmed Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said, “The publication of the final draft of the NRC will not happen on June 30. I will seek a fresh date from the Supreme Court on July 2, the date of the next hearing.”

The deadline for preparing the final draft of the NRC was set by the Supreme Court — which is monitoring the exercise — as June 30. The first draft – that verified 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore who applied as legal citizens of India – was published on the midnight of January 1.

The NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens — and is an attempt to identify illegal immigrants in Assam. An NRC was prepared in 1951 and it is now being “updated to include the names of those persons (or their descendants) who appear in the 1951 NRC or in any of the Electoral Rolls or in any one of the other admissible documents issued upto midnight of March 24, 1971, which would prove their presence in Assam or in any part of India on or before March 24, 1971”.

Hajela explained that the next date for publication of the final draft cannot be speculated on because it will depend on what the SC says.

Earlier this month, as flood wrecked havoc in the state, around 70 NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) were affected for over a week in the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

Speculative figures are, however, rife as to how many people will be left out of the NRC. Government sources peg the number at 50,000 while some activists representing Bengali-speaking Hindus as well as Muslim communities of the state say it will be in tens of lakhs.

“Every figure is speculative. I am not giving out any figures,” Hajela said.

The NRC authorities have also started publicity and community awareness campaigns across the state to counter misinformation — including performance of street plays and distribution of leaflets, among other activities. “Public needs to be told the correct information and we will do that with whatever means we have,” Hajela said.

The state’s security establishment, meanwhile, has also geared up to counter any sort eventuality that might develop at the time of publication of the NRC final draft, including demanding extra deployment of security forces from the Centre.

The Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia, told The Indian Express, “It’s expected that no law and order situation will arise during the process but if anybody tries taking the law into their own hands, they will be tackled very seriously according to provisions of law.”

A senior police officer said that by the first week of July more than 100 extra companies (each comprising at least 80 personnel) of security forces will arrive in the state and the state police will also be keeping a sharp eye on the social media to crackdown on “misinformation or communally sensitive posts”.

The officer added that the district superintendents of police (SPs) have also marked out “vulnerable pockets” in their localities where there will be “strategic deployment of both state police personnel and personnel of other security personnel”.

From the date of publication of the final draft of the NRC, people can file “claims” and “objections” upto one month. After that, the NRC authorities will settle claims and objections, following which the final NRC will be released.

But some activists and civil society organisations are wary that if a large number of people are dropped out of the final draft it might lead to tremendous anxiety amongst sections of society.

“There are apprehensions and anxieties among people — especially those women who have submitted panchayat certificate as a ‘link’ document and family members of so-called ‘declared foreigners’ — but I don’t think there would be any law and order situation,” said independent researcher on the issue of ‘foreigners’ in Assam, Abdul Kalam Azad.

He continued, “Women who submitted panchayat certificate to prove their linkage with parents are mostly illiterate and were victims of child marriage. The family members of declared foreigners also belong to a very poor class. Moreover, flood has created havoc in a large part of Assam. In such situation those, I don’t think such vulnerable group of people would create any law and order situation.”

