Supreme Court extends NRC final draft deadline

A sign on a barricade in Karimganj, on Assam-Bangladesh border. (Source: Express photo) A sign on a barricade in Karimganj, on Assam-Bangladesh border. (Source: Express photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for publishing the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) till July 30. Last month, NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela told The Indian Express that the June 30 deadline will not be met and he would seek a fresh date from the apex court, which is monitoring the exercise.

The first draft, which was published on January 1, verified 1.9 crore people out 3.29 crore applicants.

The NRC is the register containing names of Indian citizens and is an attempt to identify illegal immigrants in Assam. An NRC was prepared in 1951 and it is now being “updated to include the names of those persons (or their descendants) who appear in the 1951 NRC or in any of the electoral rolls or in any one of the other admissible documents issued up to midnight of March 24, 1971, which would prove their presence in Assam or in any part of India on or before March 24, 1971”.

