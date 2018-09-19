Assam NRC: Filing of claims to begin on September 25, says Supreme Court

Assam NRC: The filing of claims would begin on September 25 and will go on for next 60 days, said the top court. Assam NRC: The filing of claims would begin on September 25 and will go on for next 60 days, said the top court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the resumption of filing of claims and objections by those who have been left out in the draft Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC). The filing of claims would begin on September 25 and will go on for next 60 days, said the top court.

In the second and final draft of the NRC, published in July, 2.9 crore out of the total 3.29 crore applicants were included. The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic document, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity.

The draft was criticised by the opposition parties, mainly Trinamool Congress which called it an attack on Muslims.

The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971

The application process for the NRC started in May 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across Assam.

