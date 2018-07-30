Assam NRC draft: No need to panic as this is not the final list, says Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Even someone whose name is not in the final list can approach the foreigners’ tribunal.” (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Even someone whose name is not in the final list can approach the foreigners’ tribunal.” (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Soon after the Assam government released its second and final draft of state’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh urged people — whose names are not there — not to panic and said this is a draft and nor the final list, according to ANI.

“Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is a completely impartial report. No misinformation should be spread. This is a draft and not the final list,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

The home minister further said, “Even someone whose name is not in the final list can approach the foreigners’ tribunal. No coercive action will be taken against anyone, hence there is no need for anyone to panic.”

Follow Assam NRC Final Draft List LIVE Updates

The draft was released amid tight security. NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs presided over a press conference after releasing the much-anticipated list. Around 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of NRC. “2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible,” Sailesh said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also assured that those who do not find their names in the list would get ample time to get it rectified and adequate opportunities would be given for filing claims and objections. The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

Sonowal congratulated the people of the state for the successful publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said “the historic day will remain etched in their memories forever”. “For this remarkable feat, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the 55,000 officials engaged in NRC updation process and the people living across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, plains and hills of the state,” PTI quoted Sonowal as saying.

He also said, “The process of publishing the final draft today was carried out in cooperation with the Registrar General of India, along with the central and the state government officials, under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.”

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd