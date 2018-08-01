Assam NRC draft list: Requested Home Minister for re-look at whole exercise, says Majeed Memon

NCP leader Majid Memon. Express photo by Kevin D’Souza. NCP leader Majid Memon. Express photo by Kevin D’Souza.

NCP Rajya Sabha member Majeed Memon speaks with The Indian Express on the debate over the National Register of Citizens in Assam. Excerpts:

How do you look at the NRC issue?

This issue must not be considered as a religious or political issue. This is purely a human issue and 40 lakh people are now to be disfranchised, or may be told that “you are no (longer) Indian citizens” on the basis of a certain survey that is seeking some kind of authority from Supreme Court’s judgment.

What is your contention?

The Constitutional values with regard to the rights of an Indian citizen are that every Indian citizen has an emphatic, unfettered right to dwell and settle in any part of the country. Therefore, those who have no evidence with regard to their settlement, or their existence within the state of Assam for the past 45 years, cannot be denied the right of citizenship at all.

What are your concerns?

Forty lakh people will mean much more because every individual has four or five inmates in the house (family members) — it would go beyond 1 crore. Have you thought of these people? They are all human beings, they are all living beings. Where will they go?

Is that a major issue?

Some BJP leaders made a statement publicly that they can go back to their original countries. Fifty years onwards, from 1972, if some people have stayed here, this is second generation, or probably third generation, now. If you want to unsettle such a huge number, we become a laughing stock for the whole world. Where are they going to go? They cannot be dumped in Bengal creek. No nation will accept them. Where will they live?

What are your suggestions?

I requested the Home Minister to have a re-look at the whole thing. The exercise with regard to identifying unauthorised people may have to be doubly checked. Out of 16 pieces of evidence that are required, if any one is enough, it should be considered and accepted for their existence.

