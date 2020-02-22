Assam: NRC data back online

People undergo a verification process for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Guwahati. (PTI/File) People undergo a verification process for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Guwahati. (PTI/File)

Ten days after National Register of Citizens (NRC) data was reported to be inaccessible on the official website, the data is back online, confirmed Hitesh Dev Sarma, the NRC state coordinator.

The status of 3.3 crore applicants to the Assam NRC — published on August 31, 2019 — was inaccessible due to non-renewal of IT Services Contract with Wipro, the company which looks after the online NRC data.

To check (inclusion or exclusion) status, users have to key in their Application Receipt Number on the official website — when they did, it redirected to an invalid page till Friday. Sarma confirmed that the data has been back online since Friday midnight.

Wipro was appointed as the “System Integrator for NRC” in Assam in 2014 after a “rigorous tender process”, and was tasked with “providing the technical architecture and technology solutions for the project”.

The final NRC, aimed at creating a bonafide list of Indian citizens in Assam as per the Assam Accord, excluded 19,06,657 names out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

In an earlier interview to The Indian Express Sarma had said that there was “absolutely nothing to be worried about”, and that it was “purely a technical issue and had happened because of non-availability of cloud services”.

He had alleged that the data had “disappeared” because the previous NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela, failed to renew the contract with Wipro when it expired in October 2019. Hajela was released on November 11 when he was transferred to Madhya Pradesh.

