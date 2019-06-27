Assam NRC draft exclusion list: How to check if you are on it

Ahead of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list to be published on July 31, an Additional Draft Exclusion List was published on Wednesday. This list includes the names of those who were a part of the final draft NRC published in July last year but have been subsequently found ineligible for inclusion.

On Wednesday, a total of 1,02,462 were named in the exclusionary list. This comes in addition to last year’s final draft, published on July 30, which left out 40,07,707 names. The NRC attempts to make a list of bonafide Indian citizens of Assam based on the cut-off date of March 25, 1971.

Here is how you can check if your name is part of the draft exclusion list:

Option 1: Log on to http://nrcassam.nic.in or https://addnl.nrcdrafts.com and enter your Application Receipt Number (ARN).

Option 2: Alternatively, the hard copies of the list are available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/SDO (Civil)/ Circler Officer during office hours. While the online list will not include reason for exclusion, the physical copies available at the NSKs will include the same.

Option 3: The ineligible persons will also be informed individually through letters of information (LOI). These will be delivered to their respective residential address along with the reason for exclusion, and the date and venue of the hearing through which the concerned person can file a claim for inclusion. The hearings will be from July 5.