Eight more killed in Assam as rain continues to wreak havoc; toll at 70

As rains continued to wreak havoc in Assam, at least eight more people died on Sunday. With this, the death toll due to floods and landslides has gone up to 70 in the northeastern state.

More than 37,17,800 people have been affected due to the floods in 4,462 villages across 30 districts of the state, news agency PTI quoted an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official as saying.

Assam | Two people killed in a landslide that occurred yesterday, June 18, at Borakhai tea estate area in Cachar district Two persons died in the landslide incident. The bodies of both the victims have been recovered: Amitabh Rai, Cachar Zila Parishad President pic.twitter.com/gHhaVbvqeZ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

While three of the eight persons died due to landslides, the remaining five drowned at different places.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited several relief camps sheltering the displaced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation and assured “all possible support” to the state from the centre.

A damaged utility pole after flood due to heavy rains, at Rangia in Kamrup district, Sunday. (PTI)

“Flood rescue operations by the Indian Army continued for the fourth consecutive day in seven districts of Assam. Around 4,500 stranded locals, including critical patients, elderly persons, women and children, have been rescued. Timely supply of relief material to relief camps was ensured,” news agency ANI quoted the PRO, Guwahati, Ministry of Defence as saying.

