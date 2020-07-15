Assam: Nine more drown in floodwaters, nearly 33 lakh affected

A one-year-old female rhino calf, which was separated from its mother due to the rising waters, has been rescued. (KNP authorities) A one-year-old female rhino calf, which was separated from its mother due to the rising waters, has been rescued. (KNP authorities)

Nearly 33 lakh people in 28 out of 33 districts are affected as Assam continues to be in the grip of a debilitating flood. On Tuesday, nine people drowned in the floodwaters, taking the death count to 59 this year. Also, 26 people have died in landslides triggered by rainfall.

According to the daily flood bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three deaths were reported from Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia and Barpeta districts, and one each in Biswanath and Golaghat districts.

The worst-hit district is Barpeta with 5,49,726 people affected. The release said that 44,108 people are currently lodged in 517 relief camps in the state. As many as 75 houses have been damaged, along with embankments, roads, bridges and culverts across the state. As much as 1.28 lakh hectares of crop area is submerged in the waters.

A release from the Central Water Commission on Tuesday evening, however, noted that there was a “significant reduction in intensity of rainfall over Northeast India and hence the levels are likely to fall slowly in all rivers.”

In Assam, the Brahmaputra is flowing in ‘severe flood situation’ in Goalpara, and Dhubri, with a rising trend. However, in Tezpur and Jorhat, it reflects a falling trend, and in Guwahati, a steady trend.

The waters from Brahmaputra have inundated 95 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, where 102 animals have been rescued so far, including a one-year-old female rhino calf which was separated from its mother due to the rising waters.

As per reports, 51 animals, mostly hog deer, have died either by drowning, or been run over by cars on National Highway 37 while fleeing floodwaters.

A day after a sub-adult tiger took shelter in a goat shed in Kandolimari village in Agoratoli range, two tigers were spotted swimming out from the park towards Baghmari village. While one made its way to Karbi Anglong, the other was found resting near the highway, said KNP officials.

