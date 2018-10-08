Watch: Newly-elected Assam deputy speaker Kripanath Mallah falls off elephant

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell from an elephant during a visit to his constituency on Sunday. (ANI) Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell from an elephant during a visit to his constituency on Sunday. (ANI)

BJP MLA and newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam Assembly Kripanath Mallah on Sunday fell from an elephant during a welcome procession in his constituency, Ratabari, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker escaped unhurt.

In a video released by news agency ANI, supporters are seen welcoming the BJP MLA to his constituency. It appears the deputy speaker and the mahout lost balance when the elephant ran forward.

#WATCH: Newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly Kripanath Mallah falls off an elephant. He was being welcomed by his supporters in

Ratabari, his own constituency, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker was unhurt in the incident.

On October 5, Mallah was elected the new Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly. The Autumn session of the assembly was adjourned sine-die on Friday.

