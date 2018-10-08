Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
Watch: Newly-elected Assam deputy speaker Kripanath Mallah falls off elephant

Kripanath Mallah was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly on October 5 following which the Autumn Session of the assembly was adjourned sine-dine.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 8, 2018 9:41:11 am
Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell off from an elephant during a visit to his constituency on Sunday. (ANI)

BJP MLA and newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam Assembly Kripanath Mallah on Sunday fell from an elephant during a welcome procession in his constituency, Ratabari, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker escaped unhurt.

In a video released by news agency ANI, supporters are seen welcoming the BJP MLA to his constituency. It appears the deputy speaker and the mahout lost balance when the elephant ran forward.

On October 5,  Mallah was elected the new Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly.  The Autumn session of the assembly was adjourned sine-die on Friday.

