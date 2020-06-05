Assam natural gas leak: Villagers carry out protest demanding compensation, protection of national park

Villagers protest near the Maguri-Motapung wetland. ( Photo source: IMON ABEDIN) Villagers protest near the Maguri-Motapung wetland. ( Photo source: IMON ABEDIN)

As the blowout — or release of unconditional gas — from an Oil India Limited (OIL)-owned gas well located near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Assam’s Tinsukia district continued for the tenth day, hundreds from affected villages around the site carried out demonstrations seeking compensation as well as a promise to protect the biodiversity of the area. On Friday, villagers carried out a day-long protest near the Maguri-Motapung wetland, located close to the site of the gas leak, with ‘World Environment Day 2020’-themed posters stating their demands.

“They are organising a day to celebrate the environment but what is the point of it when our environment is in such danger,” said 54-year-old farmer Gohin Borgohain from Notun Gaon, whose wife, Priyalata was part of the protest.

“These are not protests held by a particular organisation but spontaneous reactions of the villagers — from the surrounding villages of Notun Gaon, Milanpur etc — who have been assembling here since the incident was reported,” said Niranta Gohain, an environmental activist based in Tinsukia who was also present at the protest. “They are basically demanding relief since their immediate livelihood (fishing, farming) has been snatched away post the blowout.” Since the blowout, condensate — or the residue from gas condensing after coming in contact with water — has spread up to a radius of 5km from the site, falling on tea gardens, grasslands, crops etc.

On Friday, OIL issued a statement announcing Rs 30,000 to “each of the impacted families as an immediate relief.” The list of beneficiaries will be drawn up by the district administration. “This is for those who were in the immediate vicinity of the incident and have been directly affected: villages around Baghjan,” said Tinsukia DC Bhaskar Pegu. This was decided at a tripartite meeting held on Friday at the DC office with the representatives of Baghjan Gaon Milan Jyoti Yuva Sangha and OIL team led by Shri Biswajit Roy, Director, (HR&BD).

After the blowout was reported last Wednesday morning, more than 1600 families (roughly 2500-3000 people) were evacuated from Baghjan and settled in nearby schools. However, according to activist Gohain, the authorities have not paid attention to those villages which do not fall in the immediate vicinity of the area. “Those are the people who were protesting today. Villages such as Natungaon, Milanpur, Hatibagh, Bebejiya, are located downstream [of the Dibru river] but equally affected,” he said, “No attention has been paid to them. Many have left their homes and are staying with their families in other villages.”

Resident of Notun Gaon Borgohain, whose house is located about 2 km from the blowout site said over the phone: “We have not been able to work in our fields because all our crops are covered with oil. The sound [from the leak] and smell [from the gas] is affecting us physically but we have not been provided any relief yet.”.

About these areas, DC Pegu said that the circle officer were in constant touch with them and they will “amicably sort out their problem too”

While two teams — from OIL and from ONGC – are already on the job carrying out preparation activities, the company is waiting for experts from Singapore to carry out the main operation. As per OIL statement on Friday, “the gas was flowing out of the well uncontrollably”. “Singapore based firm “M/s Alert Disaster Control” will reach Duliajan, late evening on 7th June, 2020. The delay in their arrival is due to COVID related clearances at Singapore.” said the statement from OIL.

Multiple committees have been formed by the administration to carry out assessment of the damage. “These involved veterinary, forest, fisheries, etc,” said DC Pegu. Earlier this week, a 10-member high-level inquiry committee, led by chief wildlife warden MK Yadav, was instituted by the forest department to assess the impact on the biodiversity of the area. The blowout has led to the death of a variety of fish, and at least one endangered Gangetic dolphin at the Maguri-Motapung wetland.

