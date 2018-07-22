Assam NRC: Bonafide Indians will get opportunities to prove citizenship, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said no one will be harassed and adequate opportunity for claims and objections will be available. (File) Home Minister Rajnath Singh said no one will be harassed and adequate opportunity for claims and objections will be available. (File)

With only eight days to go for the publication of the second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said there was no need to panic as adequate opportunity for claims and objections would be available top all bonafide Indians to prove their citizenship. Sensing that there might be a law and order situation if many were left out of the list, Singh said the NRC, to be published on July 30, was only a draft.

“All claims and objections will be duly examined. An adequate opportunity of being heard will be given before disposal of claims and objections. Only thereafter, final NRC will be published,” the home minister said. Singh further said that according to Citizenship Rules, a person not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections could appeal in the Foreigner’s Tribunal. “Therefore, there is no question of anyone being put in a detention centre after the publication of NRC,” he said.

The NRC is being updated in Assam in accordance with the Assam Accord signed on 15 August, 1985. The entire process is being carried out as per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, who is constantly monitoring the process. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 22, 2018

The NRC exercise is an attempt to list names of ‘Indian citizens’ in Assam so as to identify the illegal immigrants. The last NRC was prepared in Assam in 1951. On July 3, the Supreme Court ordered that the final draft of the NRC had to be published by July 30, rejecting the state’s claims for extension of the deadline citing the floods.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the NRC was being updated in line with the ‘Assam Accord’ and the exercise was being carried out in a totally impartial, transparent and meticulous manner. “I will like to assure everyone that the NRC exercise is being carried out in a totally impartial, transparent and meticulous manner and will continue to be so,” he said.

At every stage of the process, adequate opportunity of being heard is given to all persons. The entire process is being conducted according to law and due procedure is being followed. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 22, 2018

In a bid to pacify those whose names might not make it to the final draft, the home minister said no one would be harassed. “We will ensure that every individual gets justice and is treated in a humane manner. All individuals will have sufficient opportunity for all remedies available under the law,” he said.

The first draft of the NRC was published on the night of December 31, 2017, according to the Supreme Court’s direction. The draft incorporated the names of 1.9 crore out of 3.29 crore applicants, with the exercise sparking a controversy over the omissions. Moreover, reports that 1.5 lakh-odd people included in the first draft would be dropped from it has sparked fresh confusion.

Singh said the Sarbananda Sonowal government had been asked to ensure that law and order was maintained and all possible arrangements were made to ensure safety and security for all. “The central government will provide all necessary help to the state government of Assam in this regard,” he said.

