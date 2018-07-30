Assam NRC Final Draft List LIVE Updates: Names of around 40 lakh people not in final draft, says Registrar General

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live Updates: The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated. (File) Assam NRC Final Draft List Live Updates: The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated. (File)

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live Updates: The second and final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released amid tight security on Monday. NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs presided over a press conference after releasing the much-anticipated list. Sailesh said around 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of NRC. “2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible,” he said.

The government has despatched 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and police are on alert to mitigate any untoward incident. Both Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have assured that those who do not find their names in the list would get ample time to get it rectified and adequate opportunities would be given for filing claims and objections. The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.