Monday, July 30, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
Assam NRC Final Draft List LIVE Updates: Names of around 40 lakh people not in final draft, says Registrar General

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live Updates: MHA joint secretary (North-East) Satyendra Garg said based on the draft, no reference to foreigners tribunal would happen and people won't be sent to detention centres.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 30, 2018 10:45:36 am
Second and final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens to be released Assam NRC Final Draft List Live Updates: The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated. (File)

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live Updates: The second and final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released amid tight security on Monday. NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs presided over a press conference after releasing the much-anticipated list. Sailesh said around 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of NRC. “2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible,” he said.

The government has despatched 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and police are on alert to mitigate any untoward incident. Both Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have assured that those who do not find their names in the list would get ample time to get it rectified and adequate opportunities would be given for filing claims and objections. The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

Live Blog

Second and final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens to be released today. Follow LIVE Updates here.

10:41 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC Final List: Refrain from making 'inflammatory' remarks, says CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to refrain from making "inflammatory" remarks in the wake of the publication of the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), an official release said. On Sunday, the CM had convened an all-party meeting, and an official said every party had promised support to the government in maintaining peace.  NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela has clarified that those who do not find their names in the list can approach their respective NRC Seva Kendras (NSK) and procure an application form to file claims. Forms for claims and corrections will be available at NSKs from August 7 and can be filed between August 30 and September 28.

10:28 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC: 'Those whose names are in first list, but not in final will get to file claims'

On those whose names were in the first draft but is missing in the final draft, Registrar General Sailesh says, 'They will be given an individual letter to file claim for her/his non-inclusion during claims and objections.' When asked when the final NRC list will be out, MHA joint secretary (North-East) Satyendra Garg says, 'This is a difficult question at this time as we don't know how many claims and objections will come in. It is a crucial process.'

Prateek Hajela releasing the online draft. (Express)

10:21 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC: Electoral process is handled by a different authority, says Registrar General

On a question regarding whether those left out of the list would be allowed to vote if elections were conducted tomorrow, Registrar General Sailesh says the electoral process is handled by a different authority. "So far as the NRC is concerned, I assure each and every person to not to fear and panic," he says. The hard copy of the complete draft of the NRC contains 22 lakh pages. People can check their names through three means: by going to their respective NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), checking on the website http://nrcassam.nic.in/ or through SMS. To check your NRC Assam draft by SMS, type ARN space ARN number and send it to 9765556555. 

10:15 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC: Will provide sufficient and adequate opportunity to those not in the list, says Sailesh

State NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela releases the online draft. "Out of 3.29 crore people, 2.89 crore have been found eligible to be included. This is just a draft and not the final list. The people who are not included can make claims and objections," he says. Trying to allay fears of those whose names are not in the list, Registrar General Sailesh says, "We will provide sufficient and adequate opportunity to each and every person. Only then we will come with the final list."

10:10 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC: Anyone who tries to create mischief will be strictly dealt with, says Satyendra Garg

Satyendra Garg said the government was committed to maintaining law and order and anyone who tried to create mischief would be strictly dealt with. "Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said based on this draft, no reference to foreigners tribunal will happen and people won't be sent to detention centres. We are committed to maintaining law and order. We are confident law and order will be maintained at any cost. We have given sufficient assurance to the state government. If anyone creates mischief, they will be strictly dealt with," he said.

09:59 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC: Around 40 lakh people do not find a mention in final draft of NRC

Prateek Hajela, NRC state coordinator; Sailesh, RGI and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs will preside over the conference. Registrar General Sailesh is addressing the media. "The process has been completely transparent, fair, objective and meticulously carried out. Around 40 lakh people do not find a mention in final draft of NRC. 2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible," he says.

09:55 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC: Here is how you can check your name in Assam NRC final draft

Here is how you can check your name in Assam NRC final draft on the official website: First log on to the official website - nrcassam.nic.in. Then click on ‘complete draft is now active’ banner on the screen. Following that you have to enter the ARN to check your name (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of the NRC form you had filled). Enter the Captcha and click on the search button. NRC Assam complete draft will then be displayed on the screen. To check your NRC Assam draft by SMS, type ARN space ARN number and send it to 9765556555. You can also call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam).

Prateek Hajela, NRC state coordinator; Sailesh, RGI and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs will preside over the conference. (Express photo)

09:45 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Assam NRC: Authorities expected to release final draft at a press event scheduled for 10 am

Welcome to our live blog. Authorities are expected to release the final draft at a press event scheduled for 10 am at the NRC office in Guwahati. After that, people can check their names through three means: by going to their respective NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), checking on the website http://nrcassam.nic.in/ or through SMS.

The government expects the Registrar General of India (RGI), monitoring the NRC upgradation, to complete the process of publishing the final NRC by August 31. The second and final draft of Assam's NRC will be released today. (Express photo)

The first draft was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, with the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants being incorporated. The second draft was scheduled to come out on June 30 but was delayed by a month. Earlier this month, NRC authorities disclosed that 1.5 lakh people would be dropped from the first list since anomalies were found in their documents. Around 50,000 of them are rural women. Is being Assamese about language, religion, ethinicity, or citizenship? Read here.

