Assam NRC Final Draft List LIVE Updates: Names of around 40 lakh people not in final draft, says Registrar General

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live Updates: The second and final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released amid tight security on Monday. NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE) of the Ministry of Home Affairs presided over a press conference after releasing the much-anticipated list. Sailesh said around 40 lakh people did not find mention in the final draft of NRC. “2,89,83,677 out of 3.29 crore applicants are eligible,” he said.
The government has despatched 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and police are on alert to mitigate any untoward incident. Both Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have assured that those who do not find their names in the list would get ample time to get it rectified and adequate opportunities would be given for filing claims and objections. The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to refrain from making "inflammatory" remarks in the wake of the publication of the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), an official release said. On Sunday, the CM had convened an all-party meeting, and an official said every party had promised support to the government in maintaining peace. NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela has clarified that those who do not find their names in the list can approach their respective NRC Seva Kendras (NSK) and procure an application form to file claims. Forms for claims and corrections will be available at NSKs from August 7 and can be filed between August 30 and September 28.
On those whose names were in the first draft but is missing in the final draft, Registrar General Sailesh says, 'They will be given an individual letter to file claim for her/his non-inclusion during claims and objections.' When asked when the final NRC list will be out, MHA joint secretary (North-East) Satyendra Garg says, 'This is a difficult question at this time as we don't know how many claims and objections will come in. It is a crucial process.'
On a question regarding whether those left out of the list would be allowed to vote if elections were conducted tomorrow, Registrar General Sailesh says the electoral process is handled by a different authority. "So far as the NRC is concerned, I assure each and every person to not to fear and panic," he says. The hard copy of the complete draft of the NRC contains 22 lakh pages. People can check their names through three means: by going to their respective NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), checking on the website http://nrcassam.nic.in/ or through SMS. To check your NRC Assam draft by SMS, type ARN space ARN number and send it to 9765556555.
State NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela releases the online draft. "Out of 3.29 crore people, 2.89 crore have been found eligible to be included. This is just a draft and not the final list. The people who are not included can make claims and objections," he says. Trying to allay fears of those whose names are not in the list, Registrar General Sailesh says, "We will provide sufficient and adequate opportunity to each and every person. Only then we will come with the final list."
Satyendra Garg said the government was committed to maintaining law and order and anyone who tried to create mischief would be strictly dealt with. "Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said based on this draft, no reference to foreigners tribunal will happen and people won't be sent to detention centres. We are committed to maintaining law and order. We are confident law and order will be maintained at any cost. We have given sufficient assurance to the state government. If anyone creates mischief, they will be strictly dealt with," he said.
Here is how you can check your name in Assam NRC final draft on the official website: First log on to the official website - nrcassam.nic.in. Then click on ‘complete draft is now active’ banner on the screen. Following that you have to enter the ARN to check your name (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of the NRC form you had filled). Enter the Captcha and click on the search button. NRC Assam complete draft will then be displayed on the screen. To check your NRC Assam draft by SMS, type ARN space ARN number and send it to 9765556555. You can also call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam).
Welcome to our live blog. Authorities are expected to release the final draft at a press event scheduled for 10 am at the NRC office in Guwahati. After that, people can check their names through three means: by going to their respective NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), checking on the website http://nrcassam.nic.in/ or through SMS.