Further de-escalation at the border: Mizoram to withdraw FIR against Assam officers

In what can be seen as further de-escalation of tension at the Assam-Mizoram border, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Monday said he had directed the police to withdraw the FIR registered against Assam officials in connection with the July 26 clashes.

The step comes a day after both the chief ministers sought to dial down the tensions at the border after talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Sunday, Mizoram government had said it was dropping Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name from the FIR registered on July 26, following which Sarma announced that he had directed the police to withdraw the case against the K Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, who had been booked in connection with a media interview he had given.

Zoramthanga on Monday said that the decision to withdraw the FIR was taken in “order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution”.

Sharing a Twitter post Monday evening, he wrote: “In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute & to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram against all the accused persons.”

In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute & to reduce the plight of suffering citizens,I have directed @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte,Kolasib District,Mizoram against all the accused persons pic.twitter.com/IlQ65jssIL — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 2, 2021

Since the border clashes last Monday, in six Assam police personnel had died, there had been an impasse, with both states stationing their forces at the border, along with the CAPF. Neither state was ready to back down.

Both states had filed charges against each other in respective police stations (Dholai in Assam and Vairengte in Mizoram) in connection with the violence. As of Monday, while Mizoram has dropped all charges, the Assam government’s case against six police officials from Mizoram’s Vairengte district still remains.

After Mizoram’s “goodwill gesture” on Sunday, Sarma had tweeted: “I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders.” He added: “I have directed @assampolice to withdraw FIR against K. Vanlalvena , Honble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However cases against other accused police officers will be pursued.”

These developments come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a telephonic discussion with both Sarma and Zoramthanga to bring about a peaceful resolution of the border differences earlier in the day.

At least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, were killed in the violence amid the border dispute between the two Northeastern states. (Express Photo by Tora Agarwala) At least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, were killed in the violence amid the border dispute between the two Northeastern states. (Express Photo by Tora Agarwala)

Two Union government functionaries in Delhi told news agency PTI that the Centre wanted a peaceful resolution to the dispute and Shah was in regular touch with the two CMs. “Both the state governments are cooperating and the central government is assured that there will be no more border flare-ups,” one of them said. The two functionaries also said there was no formal request from either Assam or Mizoram for a probe by a neutral agency, and the Centre too did not plan to order such an inquiry by CBI.

Sarma on Monday told reporters he had always wanted peace from the Assam side. “We have never tried to encroach on any land…in fact, last year when the border issue had surfaced (during the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government), I had only fixed it by way of discussion,” he said.

These things were “not good”, especially when his government’s main aim was “development”, he further said, adding, “Assam government is ready to talk to the Mizoram government at any point of time — be in Aizawl, Silchar or Guwahati.”

Mizoram’s three districts — Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit — share about a 164.6-km-long border with Assam’s Barak Valley districts — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi. Much of the border is contested and cuts through thick forested slopes. While the two states have sparred frequently on the border, the incident on last Monday was the most violent in recent memory.