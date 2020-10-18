Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Huts, shops set on fire; four people injured

The incident happened between residents of Lailapur village in Cachar district in Assam and residents of localities near Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram (Twitter/Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga)

At least four people were injured and a few huts and small shops were burnt as a territorial dispute between Assam and Mizoram residents escalated on Saturday evening, with both the states approaching the Centre over the issue.

The incident happened between residents of Lailapur village in Cachar district in Assam and residents of localities near Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram. “The issue has been taken up with the Government of India. Hopefully, it should be settled soon. Special DGP (Border) has been advised to visit the affected area,” Assam’s ADGP (L&O) GP Singh told The Indian Express.

Mizoram held an emergency cabinet meeting on the issue on Sunday. “I sincerely request everyone to maintain peace and to kindly not bypass any administrative proceedings,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted.

H Lalthangliana, the DC of Mizoram’s Kolasib district, said three persons have been injured on the the Mizoram side, with one of them critical and under treatment at a hospital.

Currently in an emergent Cabinet Meeting to discuss the recent #borderconflict between #Mizoram and #Assam. I sincerely request everyone to maintain peace and to kindly not bypass any administrative proceedings.@AmitShah @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/JlDPT4hcDy — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 18, 2020

Narrating the sequence of events, Lalthangliana told The Indian Express, “People from Lailapur came and pelted stones at Mizoram police personnel deployed near the border and residents nearby. In turn, Mizoram residents mobilised and went after them. There is no clear line indicating the Assam-Mizoram border in some areas. According to an agreement between governments of Assam and Mizoram some years back, status quo should be maintained in the ‘no man’s land’ in the border area. However, people from Lailapur broke the status quo and allegedly constructed some temporary huts. People from Mizoram side went and set fire on them.”

BL Meena, the SP of Assam’s Cachar district, said things were under control. “There is tension right now — but things are under control. One person has been injured on Assam side. There has been no casualty but some fake news is circulating about it on social media,” Meena said confirming the burning of temporary huts and shops.

The violence in Kolasib and Cachar comes around a week after a similar scuffle on the Assam-Mizoram border between districts of Karimganj (Assam) and Mamit (Mizoram).

Anbamuthan MP, Karimganj DC, said, “Yes, there was trouble but there is no emerging violent situation as of now. We spoke to the other side and are in touch with all officials. We have deescalated the situation.”

“It’s a territory-related problem. People from Mizoram had claimed that they had historically cultivated a certain portion of land, but according to papers it falls in Karimganj’s territory,” Anbamuthan explained.

During a meeting on October 14, Mamit DC Lalrozama told his counterpart Anbamuthan that the land contested by Assam had been cultivated “hassle-free” by the residents of Mizoram since a long time. He suggested that status quo be maintained in the same manner now.

On October 9, a hut of John Zolawma and betel nut plantation of Ben David were burnt and destroyed in the border area. Lalrozama has urged the Karimganj District administration to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate legal action against them.

Meanwhile, a bureaucratic tussle is on between Mizoram and Tripura over Phuldungsei, a small village on the Jampui Hills on the inter-state border. Mizoram has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on public movement in the area while Tripura has reacted sharply to the order, claiming Phuldungsei was an integral part of the state.

