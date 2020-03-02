Assam minor raped, body found hanging on a tree

According to the victim’s family members, she went missing on Friday night. (Representational) According to the victim’s family members, she went missing on Friday night. (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a group of juveniles in Assam’s Biswanath District. According to the police, the body was found hanging on a tree in a forest on Saturday.

“We have apprehended seven accused and they are being kept at an observation home of the Juvenile Justice Board, Jorhat,” said Saurav Jyoti Saikia, Additional SP, Biswanath District, adding that the police were awaiting the post-mortem report. “Investigations are underway and we can confirm the nature of the crime only once we have the medical report,” he said.

According to the police, the accused — all of whom had recently appeared for their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams — had organised a picnic on Friday. The victim was a student of Class VII at a local school.

“When we could not find her on Friday night, we thought she was kidnapped. We filed an FIR on Saturday morning,” said the victim’s father, a farmer. The police registered the complaint under Section 366(A), 376 DB, 34 of the IPC and R/W Section 4 A of the POSCO Act. According to the father, the boys “lured her to the picnic.” “They raped her in the forest at night and murdered her,” he alleged.

The forest is about 2 km from the victim’s home.

On Monday, hundreds of students from the Takam Mising Porin Kébang (All Mising Students’ Union) as well as the public staged a dharna at the local police station. “We have demanded that the accused be tried in a fast track court so that they cannot escape the law and are punished immediately,” said Rajib Kadong, a TMPK member, “The family is very poor and need assistance.”

The father said the entire family is shattered and appealed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister to ensure that the accused are severely punished. “Thousands have come to meet me today. At least I am being able to speak but wife is in a bad way. She has been unable to get up and has been on saline drip since yesterday,” he said.

In another case on February 26. a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Assam’s Hojai district. Her body was found in a forest the next day. One person was arrested in connection to the case.

