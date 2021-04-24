Assam: Minor ‘domestic help’ dies, two arrested

“The parents have filed an FIR. We have begun our investigation. Further details are waited,” the SP added.

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl, who was employed as a domestic help in a house in Nagaon district, was found dead on Thursday, police said. Police suspect that she was burnt to death by her employers.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, SP of Nagaon, told The Indian Express that the head of the family, a 70-year-old man and his 25-year-old son have been arrested.

Dilip added, “They had employed this 12-year-old girl as a domestic help which is illegal. Yesterday afternoon, we received a call that a suicide by self-immolation has taken place. But on reaching the place of occurrence, we suspected that it could be a murder.”

“The parents have filed an FIR. We have begun our investigation. Further details are waited,” the SP added.