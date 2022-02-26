Assam man run over by govt escort vehicle that was following President’s convoy

A 60-year-old man died after being run over by a government escort vehicle that was following President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy in Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Kovind is in Assam on a three-day visit, and was on his way to visit the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday when the incident occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Rabidas, a daily wage worker who lived in the Milanpur area of Bokakhat, district officials told The Indian Express.

“The car was not part of the main convoy. The President’s convoy had already passed and was 200-300 metres ahead. One of the government cars — either belonging to the district police or administration — that was following him accidentally ran over the pedestrian as he was trying to cross the road,” said a police officer from Bokakhat police station. He added that they were investigating which car it was, and that an accident case had been registered.

The incident happened around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Eyewitnesses told local media that Rameshwar was trying to cross the road when one of the cars ran over him, and that he died on the spot.

Bokakhat MLA and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who was travelling in the convoy, wrote on Twitter that he was “anguished” to learn about the incident, and that authorities were helping the affected family in their “hour of grief”. He also clarified that his car was not involved in the incident.

“Anguished to learn that a person succumbed to injuries sustained in a road mishap involving a vehicle of Govt administration in the Kaziranga area today (Saturday). There’s some misinformation published in certain sections of the media that my official vehicle was involved in the unfortunate accident. This is to clarify that no vehicle of my official carcade was involved in any such incident today,” he tweeted.

Umesh Ravidas, the brother-in-law of the deceased, told The Indian Express that the family cremated Rameshwar on Saturday evening.

“We do not know what happened or how it happened… He was a daily wage worker who cut bamboo for a living and was returning home after work,” Umesh said, adding that the family had not decided if they wanted to register a case in connection with the incident. “We do not know whose fault it is, but right now we are in deep anguish and shock,” he said.

On his Assam visit, President Kovind took part in the launch of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati on Friday. On Saturday, he attended the 19th convocation of Tezpur University before he left for Kaziranga to inaugurate a photo and archival exhibition on conservation there. He is expected to spend Saturday night at the Assam Police Guest House in Kaziranga, and leave on Sunday.