Assam: Man picked up during search operation dies in custody

A 30-year-old man who was picked up during a counter-insurgency search operation by the Army and police in Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday died while in custody, district administration officials said.

The man’s relatives alleged foul play and torture by security personnel, a person close to the family said.

Assam’s Additional DGP (Law and Order) G P Singh said, “A case has been registered.”

Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat district, Roshni Aparanji Korati, ordered a magisterial enquiry and sought a report within 10 days. There was no statement from the Army till the time of going to press.

On Sunday, soldiers of 244 Field Regiment based in Charaideo conducted a search operation in Jorhat district assisted by police. The Army came with a requisition informing about the presence of a member of ULFA-l and NSCN-IM in Borholla. According to Korati, Jayanta Bora, whose father was an ex-serviceman, was apprehended by the Army as a “suspected cadre”.

Bora was brought to Borholla police station and the Army team “reported that the person was feeling uneasy”. He was admitted to Borholla community health centre, from where he was referred to Jorhat Medical College where he was declared dead, Korati said.

