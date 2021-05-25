Assam: Man lynched on suspicion of witchcraft, five arrested

“People in the village alleged that he was involved in some kind of jadu (magic) and that led to the attack,” Kalita said.

A 50-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Assam’s Baksa district on Monday on allegations that he was practicing witchcraft, officials said, adding that till now five persons have been arrested in the case and the hunt is on for more accused.

Biren Daimary was killed when a mob of around 150 people cornered him on Monday afternoon and began thrashing him over allegations of him practicing black magic and witchcraft in the village in Tamulpur in Baksa, authorities said.

Aayush Garg, DC of Baksa, told The Indian Express, “Police and administration were able to bring him to the nearest dispensary. But his wounds were such that he unfortunately succumbed.”

“Till now five persons have been arrested. More arrests are expected soon. Additionally, we have begun a magisterial enquiry headed by an ADC-rank official,” Garg added.

Aseema Kalita, SDPO of Tamulpur, told The Indian Express that the deceased is survived by three sons (in their 20s), a 17-year-old daughter and wife. Daimary was engaged as a daily wage labourer.

