Assam: Man dies after assault over ‘theft’

A 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by a group of people on suspicion of stealing an iron grill in Assam’s Karimganj district, police said on Monday.

“Abdul Mateen was assaulted by a group after he was confronted by them near Fakirabazar area. The group alleged he had stolen an iron grill from a government school to sell as scrap,” said Utpal Bora, officer-in-charge of Karimganj police station. Bora added that the group that assaulted Mateen comprised not more than 6-7 people.

Mateen was taken to the Karimganj Civil hospital and then to Silchar, where he succumbed, police said. A video of the incident on January 18 has emerged, showing the group dragging an injured Mateen on a road.

“His family has lodged a case and two people, Swapan Chanda and Kajal Malakar, have been arrested. Further probe and hunt for other accused persons is on,” Bora added. Bora said that the situation in the area is under control, but, as a precaution, police is maintaining strict vigil to avoid a flare-up.

Bora further said, “Abdul Mateen was addicted to drugs and was involved in cases of petty theft in the area.”

Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Pradip Talukdar said, “We have assured locals that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.”