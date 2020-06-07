Assam man dies after assault by police, 2 cops held

“A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the policemen,” said Additional DGP. (Representational) “A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the policemen,” said Additional DGP. (Representational)

A secretary of a village defence party died after an alleged assault by two policemen, who have now been arrested, in Assam’s Nagaon district, senior officials said on Saturday.

Phanidhar Bora, in his early 50s, succumbed to his injuries in hospital, a day after he got into a scuffle with Constable Ataur Rehman and Naik Paresh Sarma of the Jajori police station.

“A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the policemen. They have been arrested and taken on three-day police remand. We intend to submit a chargesheet within 15 days and take the trial to fast track court,” said Additional DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh.

