Assam: Man behind fake Facebook accounts of top cops arrested

The Assam police arrested a man in Guwahati on Saturday for allegedly operating fake Facebook profiles of 17 police officers, including some senior officers of the state. The police took Suleiman Ibrahim Ali (30) into a five-day custody and also recovered 47 mobile phones, 13 tablets and 15 SIM cards from his possession.

Sources said that the fake accounts operated by Ali included those of state’s Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia and Guwahati Commissioner of Police Hiren Nath.

Police said in a statement that Ali, who is now being interrogated by top cops, “has admitted to having opened as many as 17 fake FB accounts in the name of senior police officers”.

“Efforts are on to unearth if there is any large conspiracy behind it. It is being considered as a big breakthrough against the cybercrime in Guwahati,” police said.

When asked for a possible motive behind Ali’s act, Guwahati CP Nath said, “We are finding that out.”

