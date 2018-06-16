Assam: Man accused of raping daughter kills wife at court

A senior police officer at Dibrugarh police station said the two had an altercation over the case, after which Purna stabbed his wife in the verandah area of the court with a sharp knife-like object around 10.30 am. (Representational Image) A senior police officer at Dibrugarh police station said the two had an altercation over the case, after which Purna stabbed his wife in the verandah area of the court with a sharp knife-like object around 10.30 am. (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old man, who is alleged to have raped his minor daughter last year, stabbed to death his wife at a court complex in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday, officials said. Purna Nahar Deka was arrested for the alleged rape after a case was registered last August at Joypur police station in the district. After spending nine months in jail, he got bail on June 6. He met his wife Rita Nahar Deka (33) in the district and sessions court in Dibrugarh for a hearing in the rape case on Friday.

A senior police officer at Dibrugarh police station said the two had an altercation over the case, after which Purna stabbed his wife in the verandah area of the court with a sharp knife-like object around 10.30 am. According to the police, Purna claimed that his wife levelled false rape allegations against him and that she did not allow him to visit their home after he got bail.

“At the court, he tried to talk about a settlement with her, but she did not agree. In a fit of rage he stabbed her,” the officer said. Rita was was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries. Purna was arrested again.

After the murder, Purna told the media that he killed her for the good of his children.

