Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

A few bulldozers turned up at the Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madrasa, which is located at a small village Kabaitary Part-IV under Jogighopa police station limits, in the morning.

Demolished madrasa in Bongaigaon . (Photo: ANI)

Assam government Wednesday demolished a madrasa in Bongaigaon district over its alleged links with Islamic terror modules AQIS/ABT. This is the third madrasa to be razed by the government in the aftermath of the arrest of 37 persons with alleged terror links.

Also Read |HC upholds Assam law to abolish state-funded madrasas

Bongaigaon District Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told indianexpress.com the madrasa building was being demolished following an order from the District Disaster Management Authority and the Deputy Commissioner.

“We received an order which said the structure was hazardous for inhabitants. Secondly, Goalpara police authorities arrested an assistant teacher of the school who had links with Al-Qaeda and ABT. His arrest led to the recovery of some documents from the madrasa yesterday. Considering both aspects, we got an order for demolition and it is under process now. It will take some time due to rain,” the police officer said.

Jeharul Islam, 35, the assistant teacher of the madrasa was arrested a few days ago from Kabaitary village in a special operation of Goalpara police and he was arrested in connection with a larger case of terror links of 37 people, including some Imams and madrasa teachers, who allegedly had links with terror outfits.

A team of Goalpara police conducted a search inside the demolished madrasa and found significant documents, including an ABT leaflet which was printed in the Bengali language.

Another madrasa teacher named Hafizur Rahman Mufti was arrested last week by Goalpara police over alleged links with Al Qaeda and ABT.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Abdul Khalque from Barpeta registered a protest against the demolition and tweeted, “I strongly condemn demolition of Kabaitari Qariana Madrassa of Bongaigaon District”.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:22:48 pm
