Karbi Anglong lynching: 35 arrested for spreading hate on social media

Assam police on Tuesday said they have arrested 35 persons, most of whom are alleged to have posted hateful and abusive comments on social media platforms regarding last week’s lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district by a mob which suspected them to be child abductors.

“As of now, we have arrested a total of 35 persons — across 10 districts in Assam — for posting hate-filled comments on social media platforms like Facebook. Many of the comments were aimed at spreading hate between communities,” Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Deepak Kumar told The Indian Express.

Among the 35 are five who have been arrested in Karbi Anglong district and police say that they have either recorded a video of the lynching or shared it on social media.

G V Siva Prasad, superintendent of police of the district, told The Indian Express that as of Tuesday afternoon, 25 people were arrested in connection with the killing of the youths — Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath.

