Assam loses its first policeman to coronavirus

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that on Friday morning, Nath’s “oxygen levels plummeted to 90 within hours and he collapsed”. ((Representational) State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that on Friday morning, Nath’s “oxygen levels plummeted to 90 within hours and he collapsed”. ((Representational)

Havildar Hareswar Nath of the Assam Police’s 16 IR Battalion on Friday became the first police personnel in the state to die of Covid-19.

Nath, 53, tested positive for the virus on July 7 and was admitted at the Covid Care Centre established at the IIT-Guwahati campus. State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that on Friday morning, Nath’s “oxygen levels plummeted to 90 within hours and he collapsed”.

Kamrup (Rural) DC Kailash Karthik N, under whose jurisdiction the Covid centre falls, told The Indian Express, “We tried our best to oxygenate him and an ambulance was called. But he, unfortunately, passed away.”

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tweeted, “We stand united and in solidarity with Hav. Hareswar Nath’s family in this hour of grief. The concerned have been directed to provide all necessary assistance to them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd