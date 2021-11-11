Assam: Ten, including three minors, killed in road collision in Karimganj

Ten people, including three children, died in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The deceased, belonging to four families, were returning from Chhath Puja festivities when their auto rammed into a cement truck in a stretch on the National Highway 8 at the Baithakhal area, along the Assam-Tripura border. The auto-rickshaw driver also died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the driver and owner of the truck. “We are trying to trace the driver of the truck, who is absconding,” said a senior police official in the district, adding that the victims were residents of Longai Tea Estate.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences and has announced an ex-gratia of one lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.