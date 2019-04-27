Toggle Menu
Assam journalist beaten up, Sonowal promises action

Assam journalist beaten up, Sonowal promises action

Rajen Deka, who reports from Mukalmua for the daily Dainik Asom, received multiple stitches on his head and his condition is now stable, Nalbari SP Amanjeet Kaur said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the attack

A journalist received head injuries after being beaten up with a bamboo stick by an unidentified attacker late on Thursday night in Assam’s Nalbari district, police said.

Deka could not be reached for comment. SP Kaur said that investigations were on but no arrest has been made yet. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the attack and promised strict action against the culprits. “The state government is committed to the safety and security of journalists,” he said in a press statement.

Asked whether the attack appeared to have taken place because of any news report or other personal reasons, SP Kaur said the police were looking into both the possibilities.

