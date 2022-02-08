Assam journalist beaten up by cops for questioning them for not wearing helmets

A 47-year-old journalist, identified as Jayanta Debnath, was beaten up by two constables of the Assam Police Monday after the former questioned them for not wearing helmets while on a two-wheeler. Several local press clubs Tuesday expressed outrage over the incident that took place in Basugaon of Chirang district.

A video of Debnath, a journalist with regional news channel Pratidin Times, being beaten up by the constables has gone viral on social media.

An FIR under Sections 341, 323 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two constables, Pradip Saha and Lakhi Barman. A departmental inquiry is underway.

Chirang SP Pranab Bora said the constables have been sent to police reserve and an inquiry finding will be submitted within 20 days. “They have also been fined for not wearing helmets as per the provisions of the M V Act,” he said.

Basugaon, Assam | 2 policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets,my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to general public.They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I’m a journalist, they got more furious: Jayant Debnath(7.2) pic.twitter.com/N5rKfNRjWT — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Debnath, who has been a journalist for 15 years, said Monday he saw two policemen on a motorcycle without helmets. The journalist was on his scooter and asked them why they were not following the traffic rules.

“The moment I did, they started shouting expletives at me. So, I told them that I am a journalist and it was my right to ask them this,” said Debnath, speaking from the hospital.

Debnath then said that the two policemen got off the motorcycle and started hitting him as a crowd of onlookers gathered. “While one slapped me and hit me on my head, all the while using expletives, the other was encouraging him. A police vehicle arrived in the meanwhile but even they did not intervene. Instead, I was shoved into it and taken to the station,” said Debnath.

The journalist alleged that the incident occurred because the Assam government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had given the police a “free hand”.

“When the Chief Minister himself gives a free hand to the police, they are bound to misuse it,” said Debnath, adding that his attackers were more “gundas and less policemen”.

“I only asked them about the helmets because it sends a wrong message to the public when policemen themselves do not follow the rules. They are not above the law,” he said, adding: “I fear to think what would have happened to me had this incident taken place at night.”

Manoj Nath, President, Guwahati Press Club, said the organisation condemned the incident and added, “Such an assault on a journalist for merely asking a question is very unfortunate. Just last month, a former student leader in Assam was injured in police action. If such incidents keep happening in Assam, then common people will lose trust in the administration and police.” He also demanded a “high-level” inquiry into the matter.

On Monday night, Assam Special DGP G P Singh said that incident was regretted and Assam Police personnel were being “adequately sensitised.”

The incident comes at a time when the Sarma government has been under fire for increased police action on alleged criminals. Since Sarma became Chief Minister in May last year and adopted a “zero tolerance” policy against crime, at least 60 alleged criminals have been injured and 30 killed in firing incidents, while either purportedly trying to escape police custody or attacking the police.