Assam: IPS officer booked for ‘molesting’ teenager

A senior police office said that a case was registered against the IPS officer in Guwahati on January 3 based on a complaint by the mother of the victim. A senior police office said that a case was registered against the IPS officer in Guwahati on January 3 based on a complaint by the mother of the victim.

A Superintendent of Police in Assam district has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old daughter of a fellow police officer during a party on December 31, top officials said.

A senior police office said that a case was registered against the IPS officer in Guwahati on January 3 based on a complaint by the mother of the victim. “Yes, there is a case against him. There is the law and everything will proceed as per the law,” Assam DGP B J Mahanta told The Indian Express.

The accused IPS officer did not respond to multiple attempts by The Indian Express for comment.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App