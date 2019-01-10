Assam intellectuals booked for sedition for remarks on Citizenship Bill

Prominent Assam intellectual and academic Hiren Gohain, activist Akhil Gogoi and former journalist Manjit Mahanta have been booked under sections related to sedition after their comments on the probability of the resurgence of a fight for sovereignty in Assam during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Commissioner of police, Guwahati, Deepak Kumar, said, “Yes, we have registered a case. Certain statements were made in that meeting on January 8 which we thought needed to be investigated. We will investigate it.”

Sources said a suo motu FIR was filed at Latashil police station in Guwahati under sections 120(B), 121, 123 and 124(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The meeting, where the comments were made, was organised by the “Save Assam” forum and witnessed the participation of eminent citizens and activists at the heart of the city. Black flags were also raised against the central government during the meeting.