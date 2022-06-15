Assam: Incessant rain wreaks havoc, Guwahati reels under artificial floods

Barely recovering from the devastation caused by pre-monsoonal rainfall in Assam last month, the flood situation in the state took a turn for the worse Tuesday, following incessant and heavy rainfall since June 13.

While four labourers died in a landslide triggered by torrential showers in the capital Guwahati’s Boragaon area early Tuesday, approximately 8,000 people in seven other districts of Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Nalbari, and South Salmara were affected.

Weather live | Delhi air pollution shortens life by 10 years; floods ravage Assam

Kamrup (Metro), the worst-affected district, under which Guwahati falls, has more than 600 people in relief camps, said a release from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday night. At least 12 landslides, as well as multiple instances of urban flooding, were reported in Guwahati alone on Tuesday.

Since June 13, incessant rainfall has badly affected Guwahati leaving several low-lying neighbourhoods inundated. Life in the city has come to a near standstill with several arterial roads submerged in waist-deep water. The State Disaster Response Fund, along with district administration, Fire & Emergency Services as well as the police are currently involved in rescue efforts.

The situation prompted the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Tuesday to issue an advisory, asking residents not to venture out “unless absolutely essential”, as well as ordering all schools and educational institutions to remain shut in view of the situation.

The ASDMA release also said that the Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has issued a red alert for Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya, and predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” for the two states.