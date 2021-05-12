Assam imposes new Covid-19 curbs: Daily curfew from 2pm to 5 am, all offices closed for 15 days

Indian paramilitary personnel guard during a night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus in Guwahati, Assam (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The Assam government on Wednesday imposed stricter restrictions in urban and adjoining areas, including a curfew from 2pm to 5am daily, closure of all educational institutions and offices (both government and private) for next 15 days from Thursday.

“The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the urban and adjacent areas have shown significant surge in the Covid-19 cases during the last few days and require stricter Covid containment measures,” the order issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said.

On Tuesday, Assam registered 6,258 new cases with 85 deaths. Kamrup (Metro) district, which comprises Guwahati city, remains the worst-affected in the state with 14,403 cases from May 2 to May 11.

Wednesday’s order said that all shops and commercial establishments will shut at 1pm and weekly bazaars will not be allowed for 15 days. E-commerce deliveries and deliveries of essentials have been allowed.

“All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers,” the order said, adding that marriages and religious functions will be private affairs with only 10 attendees allowed.

The order also mentions further restrictions on movement of vehicles.

“All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5am to 2pm. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies,” the order said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday allotted districts to each cabinet minister to oversee the Covid situation and government measures there.

The order signed by Sarma said, “The members of the state cabinet are allocated districts, as given below, to monitor the Covid situation in allocated different districts of Assam continuously.”

It added that each minister will monitor the trend in the number of Covid cases in the allotted districts, assess the adequacy of healthcare facilities in the districts, monitor compliance with Covid related restrictions, support the district administration, and keep the CM and the health minister informed of the situation.