Assam hooch tragedy: Distributors of spurious liquor under police net, supplier still absconding

The person who supplied the spirit used to produce the spurious liquor, that killed over 150 people in Golaghat and Jorhat last week, is still absconding although almost everyone else of the hierarchy of distributors of the spurious liquor is under police net, sources said on Friday.

“Forensic analysts working on samples of seized liquor from the affected villages told Assam police that the contaminant appeared to be methanol although the formal report is yet to come. The supplier of the spirit is absconding, but apart from him the entire hierarchy is in our net,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

In a crack-down on the suspected distribution network of spurious liquor across the two districts, Assam police arrested at least 44 persons. Names of the accused were primarily obtained from the dying declarations of the victims.

Pushpraj Singh, SP Golaghat, told The Indian Express, “34 persons have been arrested in Golaghat district and four more were picked on Friday for interrogation. They are primarily the distributors.”

According to the police the liquor was “ a mixture of spirit and water” and not the traditionally prepared ‘sulai’.

Police sources say that if ethanol, non-toxic in correct proportions, is replaced by methanol -which has very high toxicity in humans – the liquor is rendered poisonous. State excise department officials say that the report by the enquiry commission into the incident is being readied and is scheduled to be presented to the press tomorrow.