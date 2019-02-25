Assam hooch toll rises to 144: ‘Families here are counting their dead’

DIPALI PUJHAR (11) and her brothers Chandan (3), Kundan (7) and Badal (9) are yet to fathom the tragedy that has struck them. Their parents, Debaru and Sunita — both tea garden labourers — are dead after drinking poisonous liquor at Halmira Tea Estate. Their uncle Bispatiya is struggling for life at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

The toll in Assam’s hooch tragedy spread over Golaghat and Jorhat districts touched 144 Sunday night, said Addl DGP, Law and Order, Mukesh Agarwal. Over 200 people are still being treated at JMCH and Golaghat civil hospital.

Police have arrested 20 people since Saturday as they cracked down on suspected producers of the local brew “sulai” and those who had played a role in distribution of the adulterated batch of liquor.

Among the dead are several like the Pujhars — multiple persons from one family. The house next to the Pujhars in the line of kuccha huts in the Halmira gardens belong to Michael Pujhar and his mother Santi Pujhar — both tea garden workers are dead. Michael’s brother Ajay (17) said he is not sure where the two could have taken the spurious liquor from.

Madan Nayak, a labour sardar at the tea garden, pointed out that the house opposite to the Pujhars’ belonged to Karthik Ghatowar, who was allegedly one of the local sellers. “Ghatowar and his sister-in-law Nagari, who was pregnant, and brother-in-law Karkariya Pujhar are dead. One of Ghatowar’s uncles is also dead. Families here are counting their dead.”

DIG Dilip Kumar De said, “Police is trying to find out the sellers, distributors, producers and suppliers of raw materials. We are trying to find out where the contamination happened and how.” Senior officers said a chemical analysis of the seized liquor and autopsy reports of the victims can establish clearly what was the cause.

Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, “Sulai is illicit liquor and we will crack down on all those found preparing and selling it. We will also be probing the role of the department’s officials and appropriate action will be taken.”

Santanu Hazarika, in-charge, Superintendent of Excise Department in Golaghat, said there were three primary theories — first that the jaggery was contaminated, second a contaminated or adulterant spirit was mixed with the sulai or third that the liquor was not sulai but simple spirit, adulterated or in high dose, mixed with water.