Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma tables Bill to abolish state-run madrassas

The Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill in the state Assembly to abolish all state-run madrassas. The Bill was tabled by state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite a united opposition raising objections against it.

The bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts — The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

Sarma said all the madrassa institutes will be converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staffers.

“We’ve introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madrassa will be established by govt in future. We’re happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in education system,” Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI. “This bill is not to control and repeal the private madrassas,” Sarma said, adding that inclusion of the word “private” in the ‘Statement of Objects and Reasons’ of the bill was a mistake.

He further said that the Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) opposed the Bill. “But we are determined that this Bill needs to be passed and it will be passed.” added Sarma.

There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam, the minister had earlier said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)