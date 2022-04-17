scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Assam: Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives in two days

By: Express News Service | Guwahati |
April 17, 2022 11:48:46 am
Parts of the Northeast have been marked by torrential rainfall since the beginning of the month. (File)

At least 14 people, including two minors, were killed as severe storms and rains lashed various parts of Assam over the past two days, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, eight people died on Friday (four in Dibrugarh, three in Barpeta and one in Goalpara), and another six lives were claimed on Saturday (three in Tinsukia, two in Baksa and one in Dibrugarh). The deaths were caused due to storms and lightning.

In all, at least 21,000 people have been affected, as the storms have left homes and properties destroyed in their wake, including 7,344 homes, as well as uprooted several trees and electric poles. The inclement weather conditions are expected to continue till April 18 at least, said authorities.

Parts of the Northeast have been marked by torrential rainfall since the beginning of the month. In an advisory issued earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned about heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya till April 18.

On Thursday, over 1000 houses in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district were affected by a cyclonic storm. The affected buildings included a BDO office, a school, a public works department office and veterinary offices, as per news agency PTI. On April 5, landslides induced by rainfall had claimed two lives in the state.

