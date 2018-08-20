Assam has an unprecedented 6 names in Asian Games 2018, one male

From left to right: Hima Das, Promila Daimary, Ashmita Chaliha, Kabita Debi and Rodali Barua — Assam’s women contingent at the Asian Games 2018. From left to right: Hima Das, Promila Daimary, Ashmita Chaliha, Kabita Debi and Rodali Barua — Assam’s women contingent at the Asian Games 2018.

A photograph of five young Assamese women in Jakarta was shared across social media platforms in Assam over the past few days. The subjects, between the ages 18 and 28, are representing India at the Asian Games 2018 underway in Indonesia. “This is probably the first time Assam has such a big contingent,” says Pabitra Ram Khound, Director, Sports and Youth Welfare Dept, Government of Assam. Among the women, the names include Ashmita Chaliha (Badminton), Pramila Daimary (Archery), Kabita Devi (Fencing), Rodali Baruah (Taekwondo) and of course, Hima Das (Athletics). “It’s admirable that there are five girls,” says Khound. Olympian Shiva Thapa, 24-year-old boxer, is the only boy from Assam to be competing. “In the past few years, the ambience for sports in Assam has developed. Unlike before, sports are now being pursued as a serious professional career,” says Khound.

Ashmita Chaliha. (Source Ashmita Chaliha. (Source Facebook

ASHMITA CHALIHA (BADMINTON)

Chaliha, 18, earned her place in the Asian Games badminton squad among bigwigs such as Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, by winning the All India Senior Ranking Tournament in Hyderabad earlier this year. From Guwahati, the left-handed player, has her first match on August 20.

Promila Daimary. (Source: worldarchery.org) Promila Daimary. (Source: worldarchery.org)

PROMILA DAIMARY (ARCHERY):

The 21-year-old is an archer from a village in Assam’s Udalguri district. In March 2018, Daimary won a gold at the (recurve) Asia Cup World Ranking Archery Tournament in Bangkok. Previously, she has represented India at the Mexico Hyundai World Archery Champions and the Berlin Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 4, both in 2017. Her first game is on August 23.

Kabita Devi (Source: Assam Fencing Association) Kabita Devi (Source: Assam Fencing Association)

KABITA DEVI (FENCING)

28-year-old Thoudam Kabita Devi is a fencer from Silchar. In 2017, she won the bronze medal in the Senior National Fencing Championship held at Raipur, Chattisgarh. She has also participated in the Asian fencing championship held at Bangkok. Her first game is on August 21.

Rodali Barua. (Source: Instagram) Rodali Barua. (Source: Instagram)

RODALI BARUA (TAEKWONDO)

From Tezpur, Rodali Baruah is a world black belt champion in Taekwondo who represented India at the World Taekwondo Championships in Korea in June 2017. The 22-year-old champion bagged a gold at the 35th National Senior Kyorugi and 8th National Senior Pumche Taekwondo Championships held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Her first game is on August 21.

Hima Das. (Source: PTI) Hima Das. (Source: PTI)

HIMA DAS (ATHLETICS)

Hailed as the “sprint queen” of Assam, Hima Das rose to fame with her historic win at the IAAF World Under 20 Championship 2018, in Tampere, Finland just last month. The 18-year-old from Nagaon has earlier participated in a number of international sporting events including the Commonwealth Games 2018. Das, who will be competing both in 200m and 400m races, has her first event is on August 26.

Boxer Shiva Thapa. (Source: Express Archive) Boxer Shiva Thapa. (Source: Express Archive)

SHIVA THAPA (BOXING)

The 24-year-old first shot to limelight as the youngest boxer to have participated in the 2012 London Olympics. Thereafter, he went on to win several medals internationally including a bronze at the AIBA World Boxing Championships as well as a silver at 2017 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent. His first game is on August 24.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd