Assam govt to implement cow protection Bill

The Assam government plans to implement a law to protect cows in the next Assembly session, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Saturday.

“We all revere and worship cows. It is considered a sacred animal as it nurtures us through life sustaining milk. In fact, it is a symbol of the divine bounty of earth. I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next Assembly session,” Mukhi said, addressing the first session of the 15th Assam Assembly.

The proposed Bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state. ”

We will adopt a zero tolerance policy and enforce stringent punishment for the offenders. Once passed, Assam will join other states of the country who have passed similar Bills,” he said.

Mukhi also spoke on the recent announcement of three-month ceasefire by the ULFA-I but highlighted the need for ground rules for the same.

“The announcement of ceasefire without stated ground rules may not yield the desired results,” he said. “Nonetheless, my government considers the announcement of ceasefire a step in the positive direction. I urge ULFA leadership to set in motion the process to device the ground rules during the period of ceasefire. I am sure that during this important ceasefire period of three months, if agreed ground rules are adhered to and situation remains violence-free, it will create a conducive environment for a structured discussion,” he added.