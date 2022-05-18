scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Assam: Govt school headmistress booked for ‘carrying beef’ in lunch

The headmistress' arrest was made based on a complaint by the school management committee, confirmed a senior police officer of the Assam district.

Written by Tora Agarwala | Guwahati |
Updated: May 18, 2022 10:17:09 pm
The incident occurred on Saturday during the state government’s annual Gunotsav program.

A headmistress of a government school in Assam’s Goalpara district was Monday booked for allegedly carrying beef to school for lunch.

The 56-year-old was booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by the school management committee, confirmed a police officer of the district.

“The school management committee said that she had brought beef to school for lunch, and was serving it to some members of the staff, which created a sense of discomfort among them,” he said. He added that the incident had “upset both religious communities” in the school.

The incident occurred on Saturday during the state government’s annual Gunotsav program. The headmistress was brought in for questioning the next day, after a complaint was filed against her. She is currently in judicial custody.

