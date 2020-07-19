Assam govt orders partial unlock of Guwahati after three weeks of lockdown

While cab aggregators, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws have been allowed to ply following sanitisation norms, private vehicles — except those on duty — will be prohibited. (PTI Photo) While cab aggregators, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws have been allowed to ply following sanitisation norms, private vehicles — except those on duty — will be prohibited. (PTI Photo)

The Assam government on Saturday ordered a partial unlock of Guwahati, which has been under a complete lockdown for three weeks, while adding that all inter-district movement in the state — barring medical emergencies — will be prohibited from Wednesday until further notice.

Moreover, there will be an evening lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am everyday in Guwahati starting Monday, and a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday till August 2.

The unlock order comes at a time when the state government has received an intimation by the Centre that by August 15, Assam would report around 65,000 Covid cases while Kamrup (Metro) district alone, under which Guwahati city falls, is projected to have over 32,000 cases.

The order by Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said shops and business establishments would be allowed to operate on a rotational basis from 7 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday — those on one side of a street on a certain day, and those on the other, the next day. Courier and e-commerce services have been allowed to function on those five days, while restaurants can function for take-away services.

While cab aggregators, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws have been allowed to ply following sanitisation norms, private vehicles — except those on duty — will be prohibited. Malls, cinema halls and gyms continue to be closed.

The state government also announced that those found not wearing masks in public places will be fined Rs 1,000.

