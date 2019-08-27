Assam govt designates tribunals for appeals by those left out of NRC

The Assam government on Monday designated Foreigners Tribunals in all 33 districts for receipt of appeals by those left out of the final NRC, which is to be published on August 31. The state government also reiterated that those left out of NRC will not be put into detention camps till the Foreigners Tribunals decides on their Indian citizenship.

Advertising

Read | NRC coming, Assam BJP in distress over exclusion of ‘genuine’ citizens

“For the benefit and convenience of those persons whose names do not appear in the Final NRC to be published on 31st August, 2019, the State Government is pleased to designate the following Foreigners Tribunals for receipt of appeals from persons excluded from the Final NRC, Sub-Division wise,” stated the notice signed by Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary to Assam government’s Home and Political Department. “Foreigners Tribunals have been designated sub-division wise for receipt of appeals,” said Assam’s Commissioner and Secretary (Home and Political) department, Ashutosh Agnihotri.

Another seven-point public notice — also signed by Krishna — stated, “Under the provisions of Foreigners Act, 1946 and Foreigners Tribunal Order, 1964, only Foreigners Tribunals are empowered to declare a person as a foreigner. Thus, non-inclusion of a person’s name in NRC does not by itself amount to him / her being declared as a foreigner.”

Explained | Assam NRC: Add, delete and what next

The seventh point of the notice stated, “Persons left out of the final NRC will not be detained under any circumstances till Foreigners Tribunals declare their decisions.”