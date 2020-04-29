Assam government announces slew of austerity measures amid Covid-19

An NDRF personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants inside the premises of income tax head office, in Tezpur, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (PTI Photo) An NDRF personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants inside the premises of income tax head office, in Tezpur, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Assam government Wednesday announced a slew of austerity measures to “rationalise expenditure and optimise available resources” in the wake of the Covid outbreak.

The government made it mandatory for department heads to obtain permission from the finance department before approving implementation of schemes.

It also ordered the reduction of establishment expenditure — instead of the earlier 20 per cent only 10 per cent of the total budget will be spent in the first quarter of the financial year. Moreover, the order stated: “All expenses pertaining to industrial exemptions, subsidies and incentives of various sectors are hereby suspended until further orders.”

It halted the purchase of government vehicles, except ambulances and those required for police duty, and banned conferences and workshops in the first quarter of the financial year.

No executive class travel will be allowed except in the case of the Governor, the CM, the Chief Justice of Assam and other judges of the high court, and the state’s chief secretary. No government official will be allowed to attend any foreign training course or workshop on state expense.

Moreover, the release of MLA Area Development Fund was suspended for the first four months of the financial year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

