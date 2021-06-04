Assam govt announces price cap for Covid treatment in private hospitals

An Indian health worker in protective suit takes the swab of a child to test for COVID-19 in Burha Mayong village, Morigaon district of Assam, India, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo)

The Assam government on Friday announced a price cap for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals, while adding that the state will provide loans to private hospitals to buy vaccines.

At a press conference in Guwahati, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that private hospitals would be divided into two categories — super-speciality and those other than that.

In super-speciality hospitals, Mahanta said the price cap for a bed in a general ward would be Rs 5,000 per day, in a shared cabin Rs 6,500 per day, in ICU without ventilator Rs 10,000 per day and in ICU with ventilator, Rs 15,000 per day.

In hospitals other than super-speciality ones, Mahanta said that the costs in the respective categories would be Rs 4,000 per day, Rs 5,000 per day, Rs 9,000 per day and Rs 12,000 per day.

These costs are inclusive of a wide range of expenses including registration, bed charges, nursing and consultant charges, medicines as per medical protocol, and others. High-end investigations and medicines like Remdesivir have been excluded.

The decision was announced after directions by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma tweeted, “Issued instructions to fix the rates for #COVID19 treatment in private hospitals. Affordable rates have been fixed for both general & super-speciality wards.” He added that from now Covid patients of any age group with any comorbidity would be kept in institutional quarantine.

Moreover, Mahanta added that the state would help private hospitals in procuring vaccines.

“Centre will give 25% of vaccines to the private sector. So that we can use that segment of vaccines in our state, therefore, to those private hospitals who will want to procure those vaccines we will extend a three-month interest-free loan to them for the same,” he added. He said that the restrictions in place in the state will continue till June 7.

In partial modification to the existing restrictions, the government on Friday relaxed the curfew timings by an hour — it will be from 1 pm to 5 am, from Sunday. However, all government and private offices shall remain closed till June 15.